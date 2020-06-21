Sunday Evening Forecast June 21st

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

Our first full day of Summer did not disappoint as it was a mostly beautiful day. June usually delivers fog and that's exactly what we are seeing with the gray skies being the dominant weather story. We did see a little scattered drizzle as the marine layer thickened up late last night and early today. A similar pattern is expected for Monday and that means more fog and cool to mild temperatures near the coast with much warmer highs expected inland.

High pressure will slowly build across much of the west through mid next week, which by the way, is the last full week of June! Expect much warmer weather to develop for our inland areas as the marine layer weakens and fog and low clouds become more confined to the coastal areas only. This means that the cool to mild 60's and 70's for the beaches will stay in play while inland areas see the warming. 80's and 90's with maybe even a triple digit or two will be the weather story as soon as you get some distance between you and the much cooler ocean. For now advisories and or watches have not been called in to play for our counties, but that could change. Just to our east, a Heat Watch will be in effect for much of the San Joaquin Valley next week. No real significant changes are expected through next weekend. Looking and feeling very Summer like!