Saturday Evening Forecast June 20th

Local Forecast

Our first day of Summer did not disappoint as it was a mostly beautiful day. June usually delivers fog and that's exactly what we are seeing with the gray skies being the dominant weather story. We expect to see another similar day on Sunday or Father's Day. That means fog along the coast with early clearing farther inland. Temperatures on Sunday will once again be cool to mild near the coast and much warmer inland.

High pressure will slowly build across much of the west for next week, which by the way, is the last full week of June! Expect much warmer weather to develop for our inland areas as the marine layer weakens and fog and low clouds become more confined to the coastal areas only. This means that the cool to mild 60's and 70's for the beaches will stay in play while inland areas see the warming. 80's and 90's with maybe even a triple digit or two will be the pattern as soon as you get some distance between you and the much cooler ocean. For now advisories and or watches have not been called in to play for our counties, but that could change. Just to our east, a Heat Watch will be in effect for much of the San Joaquin Valley next week. No real significant changes are seen beyond next week. Looking and feeling very Summer like!