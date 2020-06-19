Friday evening forecast June 19th

Local Forecast

A June gloom pattern will continue for the next week, with coastal morning clouds and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Friday we saw widespread overcast conditions in the morning followed by a decent amount of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm slightly as we head towards Monday.

Saturday marks the first day of summer but our weather pattern will stay the same with little variation in temperatures and cloud cover.

As a ridge of high pressure begins to build temperatures will begin to warm on Sunday. This will allow for less cloud cover from night to morning with a weaker onshore flow and gradual clearing. Warmer temperatures could be expected for Father's Day, with the Central and South Coast in the mid to upper 70s and interior valleys in the mid to upper 80s.