Thursday evening forecast June 18th

Local Forecast

Stubborn marine layer clouds for our Thursday. Many coastal areas south of Point Conception have been very slow to clear and some may not clear out at all today. High temperatures have taken a hit as a result as many coastal and valley sites are several or more degrees cooler.

Friday should be a repeat of Thursday with just a tad more cloud cover. High pressure begins to build over the area on Saturday and Sunday to bring warmer temperatures over most areas. Inland areas, especially the mountains and deserts, will warm the most since onshore pressure gradients will remain pretty strong in the afternoon. The strong afternoon onshore pressure gradients will also bring continued gusty afternoon and evening winds. Overnight and morning stratus coverage will pull back some by Saturday since the marine layer won't be as deep, but for Friday should see a repeat of it butting up against the lower coastal slopes.

Sunday will be warmer with highs along the coast in the mid to upper 70s, and inland areas in the mid 80s to mid 90s. The warmer than average temperatures will continue through the next work week.