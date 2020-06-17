Wednesday evening forecast June 17th

Local Forecast

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine is expected for the next couple days. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal. A warming trend is expected over the weekend into early next week, with less in the way of night through morning low clouds and fog.

Thursday morning we will start off with a deep marine layer, followed by beautiful sunshine in the afternoon. Winds are light in the morning, breezy in the afternoon. Highs will be just above average primarily in the 70s for most coastal cities, warmer in the valleys. Friday we expect little to no change in the forecast.

An upper ridge will build on Saturday and should lead to decreasing marine layer. It will also bring us a few degrees of additional warming for inland areas but less closer to the coast.

The partly cloudy skies and above average temperatures will continue for Father's day and into the next week with little change. Expect mid to upper 70s along the coast, 90s in Paso Robles, and mid 80s in Santa Ynez & Ojai.