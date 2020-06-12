Friday evening forecast June 12th

Local Forecast

Friday an onshore flow strengthened from north to east prompting more coastal clouds and areas of fog along the Central and South Coast. A strong trof will approach the state Friday evening and produce a strong wind event with the chance for advisory level winds. Warmer temperatures expected from Sunday into Monday with more sunshine and above average temperatures.



Saturday we expect more sunshine and windy conditions. Advisory level wind gusts will be likely across the western portion of the Santa Barbara South Coast including the passes and canyons.



Sunday is expected to be warmer with a weak marine layer and more afternoon sunshine. We will stay mostly sunny and warm through the middle of next week.