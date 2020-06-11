Thursday evening forecast June 11th

Local Forecast

Dry and cooler weather can be expected Thursday night through the weekend along with varying amounts of night and morning coastal clouds and fog. Gusty northwest to north winds will affect portions of the area at times through Saturday night as well. Warmer conditions can be expected early next week, followed by cooler temperatures by mid week with more extensive night and morning low clouds and fog for the coast and valleys.

Thursday some of our coastal areas started off with cloud cover and fog. The low clouds lingered in a few areas into the afternoon otherwise sunny skies. Temperatures decreased today, with highs along the coast primarily in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Friday morning thanks to an upper level trof we expect to start off with mostly cloudy skies, some coastal cities will be stuck with the cloud cover into the afternoon but most cities should expect a decent amount of sunshine in the afternoon as the wind picks up. The wind will get gusty Friday afternoon and evening especially in the foothills, mountains and deserts. Temperatures will continue to decrease on Friday with the warmest valleys hitting highs in the 80s and the coolest coastal areas in the mid 60s. Santa Barbara and Ventura counties coastal cities will be from 70 degrees to 80, which is still above average for this time of year.

The gusty northerly winds will continue on Saturday. Temperatures will increase once again and we expect more sunshine by the afternoon. We will kick off the work week with a morning marine layer, sunny afternoon and warm temperatures.