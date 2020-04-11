Saturday Evening Forecast April 11th.

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

More sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures today as our recent run of storms move off to our east. Most areas did see a noticeable climb in the thermometer, especially Santa Barbara which topped out at 76-degrees!

More fog is expected despite high pressure building over the region. Clouds will push inland through the night and likely linger through much of the day on Sunday with limited or no clearing. In fact, the fog could be thick enough to allow for some spotty drizzle to fall. Look for highs on Easter Sunday to only top out in the 60's with limited sunshine.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to build across the region and produce a mild offshore flow. This means less fog on Tuesday & Wednesday and temperatures warming to the upper 60's and even lower 70's!. Another large area of low pressure is lurking out in the Pacific. Our forecast models are still bouncing around with varying predictions. For now, we will call for cooler temperatures by Friday and increasing clouds. While not seeing any indication for a return to wet pattern, a slight chance for showers will be possible for Friday & Saturday.