Thursday evening forecast – April 9th

Local Forecast

Thursday morning we saw steady rain. By the afternoon the rain will turn to showers. Mountain snow showers will continue through Friday morning. Temperatures are still well below average for this time of year, with most locations not even breaking 60 degrees. Rain amounts have been great with this 5 day long event with totals far exceeding what we would normally get for this time of year. Most cities picked up another 0.25"-1.00" in the past 24 hours.

Friday we expect to start drying out as the low exits our area. Still will be chilly and breezy, with highs only into the low 60s for most cities.

This Easter weekend we expect drier conditions and expect morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A small ridge will bring more sunshine early next week with temperatures finally get back to average in the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees under mostly to partly cloudy skies.