Tuesday evening forecast – April 7th

Local Forecast

Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will continue through at least early Friday. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms. The weekend will be dry with a slow warming trend.

The next wave of rain made its way into Santa Barbara County Tuesday evening. It will continue to push north as it rotates counterclockwise tonight through our area. After this moves through later tonight tomorrow's shower activity is looking pretty isolated for Wednesday morning. There is increasing shower activity again late Wednesday night into Thursday as moisture wraps around the back side of the low. In fact, in all areas except possibly San Luis Obispo County more rain is expected to fall Thursday into Thursday night than tonight and tomorrow. Thunderstorms are a possibility during this time. Temperatures will be cool Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Snow is expected above 5,000' through Friday morning. Friday afternoon we finally expect to dry out.

This weekend we will see warmer temperatures and more sunshine with dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.