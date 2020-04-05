Sunday Evening Forecast April 5th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

Ou latest Winter like storm system continues to march across our region. The front or main band of energy is going to affect the Central Coast through the early evening and then slide south and east by the late evening. Rain rates could exceed flooding thresholds and a flood advisory is currently in effect for Central Coast through 10 PM. Wind from the southwest could be gusty at times and overnight temperatures will dip in the upper 40's and 50's. after the front passes this evening, we will then see very cold air rush in which will help to destabilize the atmosphere and that could spawn a thunderstorm or two.

For Monday, look for the rain to continue as well as the threat for lightning and thunder. Snow levels will drop to about 4500 to 5000-feet with up to a foot or more possible above 6000-feet. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountains of Ventura County. If the snow level does drop to about 4500-feet, the Grapevine could see some snow and that could impact our highways if the I-5 is closed.

Looking ahead, the low pressure system will gradually move south and east by Wednesday, so showers are possible through Tuesday. When it's all said and done, coastal areas could pick up over an inch of rain. Foothills and mountains could see up to 4"!

Clouds will linger, but drying out is expected and we should see gradual warming in to and through next weekend!