Saturday Evening Forecast April 4th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

Another mild and beautiful Spring day! Some quick changes are headed our way as we hit the reverse button and get some late season Winter like weather back in our region. For the overnight and in to Sunday, look for partly cloudy skies with patchy low clouds and possibly a little drizzle.

On Sunday, expect showers to develop though the morning and turrn more to steady rain by the afternoon and evening. We could see well ove an inch along the coast and 2-4' possibly along the foothills and mountains. For now, no watches or advisories are posted, but that could change if needed. Winds from the south will also be strong and gusty at times. Look for highs to be in the upper fifties and lower sixties.

Looking ahead, the storm system will linger through about mid week with more showers and even thunder possible. In addition, cold air will funnel in with the storm and snow levels could drop to about 5000-feet with up to a foot possible! A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains of Ventura county through Tuesday. Showers should taper off on Tuesday and Wednesday with cool temperatures lingering. By Thursday, we should dry out with high pressure building and more sunshine returning. Next weekend looks very nice with mild or more seasonal temperatures returning.