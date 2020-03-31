Tuesday evening forecast- March 31st

Local Forecast

Warm and windy for the next day. Conditions will be warm and dry through Saturday then there is a slight chance of rain across the region late Sunday through early Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler as the weak storm moves through but any snow will be well above the major passes.

Tuesday we enjoyed beautiful warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Highs were in the 70s in most cities. Wind was strong throughout the day and is expected to get stronger tonight into Wednesday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and Mountains from 3 Tuesday afternoon until 3 AM Wednesday. Northeast winds will be 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The Ventura County Mountains also have a wind advisory from 3 Tuesday afternoon until 11 AM Wednesday. The Central Coast is also dealing with gusty conditions.

Winds will ease on Wednesday as a broad upper level trough sags southward over the state. Temperatures will cool a few degrees on Wednesday as well - roughly 3 to 5 degrees. Further cooling is expected on Thursday. Brining us back down to average primarily in the mid to upper 60s.

This weekend a weak area of low pressure swings through NorCal on Saturday bringing rain for areas north of us. The impacts we expect to see at this time are more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.

Quick on the heels of the passing low pressure system another stronger and more pronounced trough/low pressure will move through the state. This system will have a higher likelihood of rain early Sunday - first impacting SLO then spreading southward through the day. Rain chances will lingering into Monday.