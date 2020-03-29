Sunday evening forecast March 29th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

Our latest storm system continues to push through the region. A few areas have picked up some measurable rainfall, mainly interior areas of San Luis Obispo County. The bigger story has been the wind from the northwest with a few strong gusts. So far, we haven't see any watches or advisories but that could change as we head in to and through the overnight. Looking ahead, high pressure will quickly fill in behind the exiting storm and that will keep the next storm system well up to our north. As well, a mild offshore flow will develop and warmer temperatures are expected by mid week. Many areas will top out in the 70's by Wednesday with maybe even an 80-degree reading or two! That pattern should hold through most of next week. The only wild card is the marine layer and if it will get a chance to form along our coastline. Typically, this is the time of year when the dynamic builds for producing the marine layer. A chilly ocean and more sunshine with warmer inland temperatures helps to build the fog. If we can keep a mild offshore wind going, then the fog will stay locked up in Orange & San Diego Counties. If that wind weakens here and there, then it will likely drift farther north in to Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties. Either way, our weather looks great next week!