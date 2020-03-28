Saturday evening forecast march 28th

Local Forecast

Most areas managed to stay dry today despite the threatening clouds lingering over the region. Highs today reached in the low to mid 60's and winds stayed light from the west. Another storm system is lurking to our north and a warm up is in the extended forecast.

For the overnight and in to Sunday, look for cloudy skies and a slight chance for sprinkles. Storm system is mainly effecting areas to our north east and is a classic "inside slider". This means that a slight chance for scattered showers will linger through Sunday, especially the farther north you go. All areas will see developing north to northwest winds as is typical with this type of weather pattern. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60's and it could be a little gusty as the winds strengthen with the storm system's passage.

Looking ahead, clear skies are expected for Monday and winds will weaken with a slight turn from the northeast or offshore direction. This will bring a quick warm up with highs expected to rise in to the 70's and even 80's by mid week! Some more clouds will drift over the region by late in the work week, but no rain seen at this time. In fact, temperatures are expected to remain above normal through at least next weekend.

