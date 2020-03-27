Friday evening forecast – March 27th

Local Forecast

Dry and slightly warmer conditions are expected through Saturday. However, a weak weather system will bring a chance of light showers to San Luis Obispo County. A chance of light showers will then spread over much of the forecast area on Sunday. For Monday through next Friday, dry and much warmer conditions are expected across the region.

After an active weather pattern the last couple days, quiet weather returned over the region on Friday. Skies have become mostly clear this afternoon, but increasing cloud cover will come late tonight. We can also expect windy weather tonight, especially across the Santa Barbara South Coast.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a very slight chance of an isolated shower. Temperatures will be below average with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will weaken on Saturday, but still a little brezzy in the afternoon.

The weak trough will then push into the Central Coast on Sunday, and the chance of showers will become more widespread. The best chance for showers will be over interior areas and northern mountain slopes due to associated northwest flow. Downsloping flow may prevent showers from developing over the coasts and coastal valleys, especially south of Point Conception. However, totals will be very light with most areas receiving less than a tenth of an inch. There will also be gusty northwest to west winds, especially for the Santa Barbara South Coast.

As the weak trough departs the skies will clear and on Monday we enjoy mostly sunny skies and temperatures above average in the low 70s. The warm weather is expected to continue for several days.