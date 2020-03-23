Monday evening forecast – March 23rd.

Local Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of drizzle will continue across the region through Monday night in the wake of an exiting storm system. Tuesday will be dry with below normal temperatures. Another storm system will bring mainly light showers to the area Wednesday into Thursday, with snow levels near 3000 feet. A warming and drying trend is expected Friday into the weekend.

Monday night we will stick with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of drizzle. Tuesday morning the chance of drizzle is still possible for areas north of Point Conception. Decreasing cloud cover is expected as we go through our Tuesday and everyone should see a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to stay below normal in the upper 50s to mid 60s for daytime highs.

A cold front drops down the central coast late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will bring us light showers on Wednesday generally for areas north of Point Conception but areas along the South Coast will pick up just a bit of rain as well. Besides the rain the big impact from this storm is the wind. It is expected to get gusty Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to dip down to 3,000 feet late Wednesday night into Thursday. So our local mountains could get a good dusting. Rain amounts generally less than 0.25" for the Central Coast with the South Coast picking up less than 0.5".

By Friday the upper trough will have passed us by, and we expect to dry out. As we head from Friday into Saturday high pressure will build and we will have a warming trend and enjoy more sunshine with temperatures getting back into the upper 60s.

