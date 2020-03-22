Sunday evening forecast March 22.

Local Forecast

Rain will continue through much of the evening and then taper off for Monday. Rain totals should remain at about an inch along the coast with higher amounts expected along the foothills and mountains that face west and south. Totals could vary if we do see a thunderstorm develop or if the storm scoots up just a little closer to West Coast. For now, there are no watches or advisories in place related to the storm. Wind will be gusty at times and look for overnight temperatures to dip in to the 40's and 50's. Snow levels will remain between 5 and 6 thousand feet with up to 10 inches possible!

For Monday, we expect pretty fast clearing with just scattered showers in the morning. Winds will stay breezy to gusty from the southwest early and then shift more northwest in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's.

Looking ahead, dry weather should hold for Tuesday with just a very slight chance for sprinkles. Temperatures will remain cool and below normal for this time of year. Another fast moving storm system will push in from the north on Wednesday and Thursday. Very chilly and somewhat dry air will likely keep any additional rainfall fairly light. Also, most areas south of Point Conception will struggle to see much in the way measurable rainfall. Even for areas to the north, rain totals should stay at or under .25" to maybe .50". Gusty and chilly winds will blow in from the north through Thursday and then weaken on Friday. This will help to dry things out and then we see better clearing and warmer conditions for the last weekend of March!



