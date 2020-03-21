Saturday evening forecast March 21st.

Local Forecast

A few spotty showers mixed in with abundant sunshine made for a nice day mostly. A couple of storm systems are headed our way, so don't put away the umbrella despite drier conditions.

For the overnight and in to early Sunday, look for skies to cloud up and low to drop in to the 40's and 50's. Showers are expected on Sunday, which should then increase by the afternoon and evening hours. If the low pressure system stays more offshore, rain totals should remain around a half an inch near the coast and up to an inch or more near mountains and foothills. However, this system is a cut off low which means that it is not being driven by the Jet Stream. It could meander a little closer to the coast and rain totals would go up. In addition, isolated thunder is possible and that could bring heavier showers.

Looking ahead, the showers will linger in to Monday and perhaps Tuesday before another system approaches the region by mid week. Once again, there could be some wide variability with the forecast. It looks like this storm for now, will scoot in and out pretty fast, bringing chilly north winds and low snow levels. We then should clear things up by next weekend and see more sunshine and warmer temperatures.