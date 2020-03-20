Friday evening forecast – March 20th

Local Forecast

Friday we saw mostly cloudy skies and some places even saw some scattered light showers. Temperatures stayed below average in the low 60s. Scattered light showers can be expected through tonight. On Saturday, cool and dry conditions will prevail. A series of low pressure systems will bring a chance of rain and mountain snow to the area, Sunday into Monday then again Tuesday through Thursday.



An upper low over northern California is drawing up moisture from the southeast and some scattered showers have developed, so far mainly in the mountains. Shower activity expected to taper off by Saturday morning, though an isolated shower can't be ruled out over the mountains through Saturday afternoon. Otherwise most areas should see more sunshine Saturday with temps a few degrees warmer as a little "peekaboo" ridge pops up over southern California. Highs should be in the low to mid 60s.



Sunday we expect to see steady rain, with the heaviest rain coming in the afternoon evening as the cutoff upper low comes onshore. Rain amounts should be 0.5"-1.0" at the coast and valleys and 1-2" in the mountains and foothills.



Most of this rain will fall before sunrise Monday, though scattered showers are expected to continue through Monday afternoon, especially in the

mountains.



Snow levels will be higher with this system, generally around 6000', as it will be tapping into some subtropical air. This will keep most of the snow impacts above major mountain roads but higher elevations could see decent accumulations.



On Tuesday another trough will be approaching from the northwest. This will likely bring more rain to the area into Wednesday, expecting 0.25"-0.50" of additional rain. Shower chances continue through Thursday. For now it looks like next Friday is dry and warmer.