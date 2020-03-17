Tuesday evening forecast – March 17th

Local Forecast

Tuesday started off with rain in our cities and even snow in our local mountains. Tuesday afternoon we had cleared out for the most part and enjoyed pleasant temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and mostly sunny skies along the coast. There is still a slight chance of showers tonight.

Wednesday morning we expect to see mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by late increasing cloud cover and showers possible as we head late into the day. Amounts should be small though, less than 0.10". A better chance of showers return on Thursday.

Expected to stay mostly dry on Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs will still be cool and below average primarily in the low to mid 60s.

Another trough of low pressure will bring more chances of rain Sunday and next Monday, and temperatures will begin to cool yet again.