Monday evening forecast – March 16th

Local Forecast

Monday we saw periods of moderate rain and mountain snow. Many local cities saw between 0.75" -2". The showers will linger through the night. This storm even brought some snow down to the lower levels. Tuesday early morning rain will return, and showers will linger on through the day. We expect to see drier conditions on Wednesday and Thursday but more rain is expected next weekend.



A low pressure system 200 miles west of San Francisco continues to churn up moist southerly flow over southwest California. this band basically stalled over Santa Barbara County today which resulted in high amounts and rates than previously expected with some Santa Ynez

mountain range gauges up to the 4 to 5 inch range. The band is finally moved to the east in the evening and gaining speed, which means that all of Ventura County will get rain, but amounts will be lower than Santa Barbara County. Amounts will vary greatly from the coasts (0.75 to 1.50 inches) to the mountain foothills (1.50 to 3.00 inches). Still expecting roadway flooding issues with this rain for the afternoon evening commute. Snow levels remain around 5000 feet where the heaviest rain is, and the higher mountains will get quite a bit of snow. Winter storm warning in effect for Santa Barbara County Mountains until 9PM and Ventura County Mountains until midnight.



The low will elongate and pinch off into two low systems by late Tuesday. One low will drop south and off of Southern California on Tuesday then push into Arizona. The other low will wobble around Lake Tahoe. As the first low drops south, we should see another organized band of showers form off the Central Coast later tonight into Tuesday, with scattered showers elsewhere. snow levels will fall into the 3000 to 4000

foot range tonight and stay that way on Tuesday. As a result, some mountain passes should see a flurry or two, which could cause some

road delays. With the wobbling low to our north, scattered on and off showers will remain possible through Thursday night, but more than likely we expect to be mostly dry on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be breaks in the clouds, but cloudy will be most prevalent.



For now Friday and Saturday should be dry but more rain is possible on Sunday.

