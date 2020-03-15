Sunday evening forecast March 15th.

Local Forecast

Another very cloudy day with even a few scattered showers. Rain amounts remained fairly light as the atmosphere, despite being very moist, is not being influenced by low pressure and therefore remained stable. That is changing as low pressure drifts in from the north and we see the atmosphere become less stable. So, expect more showers and steady rain to develop from north to south overnight. Rain totals should range from about half an inch to more than an inch along the coast. Foothills and mountains could see more. In addition, cooler air will rush in with the low pressure and snow levels should drop to near 5 or even four thousand feet. This could impact some roadways like Interstate 5. We will will monitor this closely and let you know if that becomes an issue. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect officially for the mountains of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties. Snow levels could dip to as low as 3500-feet with over a foot possible above 5500-feet.

Looking ahead, the Pacific storm door is open and another areas of low pressure will move toward us mid week which will help to keep the showers and rain coming. Hopefully, despite needing the rain and snow, we will avert any real problems as rain rates should stay fairly moderate. A brief respite from the showers is expected for Thursday and Friday, but another storm could be pushing ashore by next weekend!