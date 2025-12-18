Skip to Content
Weather

Cooling Friday, weekend showers & 90% rain chance on Christmas Eve

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 4:10 pm
Published 3:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cooling begins Friday with light showers possible in the northern Central Coast this weekend before an atmospheric river arrives across California by Christmas Eve.

High pressure drops south Friday and west winds get a boost through Saturday.

Light showers may drop into San Luis Obispo County Sunday and Monday.

The atmospheric river arrives Tuesday bring 1/2 to 1 inch of rain on that day.

Most of the rain is expected on Christmas Eve through Christmas Morning (Wed-Thur) with 2 to 4 more inches of rain possible near the coast, over 4 inches possible inland. Rain will likely linger through Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.