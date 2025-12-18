Cooling Friday, weekend showers & 90% rain chance on Christmas Eve

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cooling begins Friday with light showers possible in the northern Central Coast this weekend before an atmospheric river arrives across California by Christmas Eve.

High pressure drops south Friday and west winds get a boost through Saturday.

Light showers may drop into San Luis Obispo County Sunday and Monday.

The atmospheric river arrives Tuesday bring 1/2 to 1 inch of rain on that day.

Most of the rain is expected on Christmas Eve through Christmas Morning (Wed-Thur) with 2 to 4 more inches of rain possible near the coast, over 4 inches possible inland. Rain will likely linger through Friday.