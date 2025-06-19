Tropical impacts bring hazardous surf & storms

SANTA BARBARA- Calif. Pacific hurricane season began May 15th and lasts through November 30th.

While peak activity is typically viewed in August, we've had quite the active month of June.

So far, the National Hurricane Center has named 5 large swirling systems off the coast of Mexico including Tropical Storm Dalia, Hurricane Barbara and the first major Hurricane, Erick. Although the season is just beginning, long range models and the National Hurricane Center say 2025 will bring an above average season.

Powerful storms form when warm ocean waters fuel thunderstorms and winds into a rotating system.

Most of the activity develops off the coast of Mexico and travel north over colder sea surface temperatures leading to the storms destruction. Hurricanes are very unlikely north of the Baja however some lingering tropical moisture and hazardous marine conditions can travel as far north the Central Coast. Powerful ocean swells and dangerous rip currents can prompt the issuance of a Beach Hazard Statement or High Surf Advisory.

The first tropical storm of the 2025 season, Alvin, brought unseasonable thunderstorms to Santa Barbara and a one of the largest lightning storms in Southern California history. Just last year, Hurricane Hilary brought record-setting rainfall and hazardous surf to Southern California.

Tracking tropical storm timing, intensity and path can help meteorologists predict dangerous marine conditions along with additional clouds and rainfall.