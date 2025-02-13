Evacuation orders and warning lifted for Lake Fire burn scar and nearby areas Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Evacuation orders and an evacuation warning for the Lake Fire burn scar and nearby areas have been lifted as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Although the evacuation orders and warning are lifted, several roads in the area may still be inaccessible due to Thursday's storm warned the County of Santa Barbara.

Weather conditions are expected to last the rest of the week.

Residents and travelers should still monitor weather forecasts and road conditions added Santa Barbara County.

For the latest information about emergencies in Santa Barbara County, you can visit ReadySBC.org or sign up for alerts here.

The latest road and travel conditions statewide can be found here and updates on road closures in the County of Santa Barbara can be found here.

