Skip to Content
Weather

Flooded Roads in Ventura County from Rainstorm

By
today at 12:27 pm
Published 12:19 pm

Ventura County, Calif. - Rain continued throughout the coast on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Ventura County experienced its own flooding in streets since the storm started over the weekend.

Since Sunday, parts of downtown Ventura were flooding. On Tuesday, your News Channel drove by some streets and of the streets that were flooded included Vista Del Mar Drive, San Jon, and San Buenaventura State on San Pedro Street.

For any repairs that needed, according to VC Emergency it could take approximately one week.

The most dramatic moment of this storm was on Sunday, when Ventura Firefighters rescued a man stranded in the Ventura River around 6 p.m.

The rain totals for Ventura County is at 4.5 inches from this past rainstorm.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
flooding
rainstorm impact
storm
ventura
ventura county
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Ivania Montes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content