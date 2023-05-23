Patchy morning drizzle, with pockets of sunshine by the afternoon

The strong onshore flow will keep the dense marine layer in place through the rest of the week, with some clearing possible by the afternoon. There is a strong likelihood of patchy, morning drizzle falling once again Tuesday that will mainly impact coastal communities. May Gray will be in full force, but a brief period of sunshine will peek through for interior coastal areas before overnight low clouds and fog move back into the region.

The same onshore flow that is keeping the marine layer in place is also keeping temperatures along the coast cool to mild. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Relief from the very hot inland conditions has finally arrived, with highs dropping to the low 70s Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to cool down this week, with below average temperatures on deck by Thursday. By Memorial Day weekend, temperatures will slightly warm up and be pleasant.