Cool and windy conditions, along with a chance of light rain

After a slight and brief warm up this weekend, temperatures began to cool on Monday. This cooling trend is due to weakening high pressure and a cold front moving into Southern California, bringing cool and windy conditions to most of the area this week.

There is a chance of light rain that begins Tuesday night and lingers into Thursday. Rainfall totals are not expected to be significant, especially for cities further South.

High temperatures Tuesday will be chilly, with highs along the coast primarily in the 50s and 60s. Highs for inland communities will also be in the 60s, with lows in some cities forecasted to drop to the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures are expected to stay chilly all week, with a slight warm up on deck for the weekend.