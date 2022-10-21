Grab a jacket before heading to outdoor events this weekend!

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Temperatures are dropping several more degrees Saturday with an upper low sliding down the border of California and Nevada. It will bring more cloud cover Saturday, but skies should clear better Sunday. A healthy marine layer may bring some morning drizzle here and there.

If you're headed to the pumpkin patch this weekend, bring a hefty sweater to coastal areas and a light one to inland areas! Morning lows will be in the 50s. The highs on the coast will be in the 60s, a little below average. Inland will barely reach the 70s.

For Boo at the Zoo in Santa Barbara, wear layers underneath your costume, or bring a cape! From 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, kids and families can enjoy trick-or-treating, creepy-crawly animals, bounce houses, dancing, and tasty food! Evening temperatures will be in the 60s . The wind will pick up a tad through the evening as well.