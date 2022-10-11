Similar weather pattern with a chance of isolated T-storms for some mountain ranges

Temperatures are expected to be very similar on Wednesday as they were to Tuesday, with a mild coast and warm inland temperatures. The coast is once again expected to wake up with a marine layer that will dissipate quicker for the South Coast and Ventura County, but will linger much longer for the Central Coast.

The main difference in our weather pattern is the fact that there is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms for Santa Barbara and Ventura County's mountains Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Only trace amounts of rain are expected for the coast and is not expected to be too significant. Cities further South have a higher chance of receiving some precipitation, but this is not close to being a major storm event.

High temperatures will be consistent with what they were on Tuesday, with highs inland in the 80s and highs along the coast in the 60s and 70s.