Monday morning forecast June 6th

It is beginning to heat up as we start to inch closer and closer to the summer. High pressure will slowly build this week, which is reducing marine layer and heavy fog coverage and increasing temperatures each day this week.

Offshore trends will bring around four degrees of warming to most areas away from the coast. Most of the valleys will warm into 80s and 90s as well, but the coast will of course be cooler due to moderate onshore flow to the east.

We will continue to receive some gusty conditions as we do have wind advisories in place until at least the end of the day today. Most of those winds will be southwest Santa Barbara County into the Santa Ynez range with gusts being up to 40-55 mph.

Wednesday will be a major warm up, with Thursday cooling off a bit before we start a very warm weekend ahead, along with dry conditions in the valleys.