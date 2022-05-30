Pleasant weather continuing this evening…

We hope you’re outside enjoying the pleasant weather this Memorial Day!

Temperatures are topping off in the mid to upper 60s along the Central Coast, low 70s on the South Coast and low to mid 80s inland. We should see mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the afternoon with temperatures cooling this evening. If you are headed out to a barbecue for dinner, make sure to take that jacket with you.

We’ll also see breezy conditions in some of the higher elevations this evening. There is a wind advisory in place until 3 AM along the Santa Barbara County southwestern coast and in the Santa Ynez Mountains western range. Winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Tuesday will be pleasant! Temperatures will warm Wednesday as high pressure builds in. It could be quite toasty inland where highs could approach the low 90s.

For Thursday through the weekend, temperatures will trend slightly cooler.