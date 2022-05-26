Marine layer returning Friday morning…

Overcast conditions will continue along the South Coast through Thursday evening. Temperatures will be trending about 4-8 degrees cooler. Further inland, there could be clearing with temperatures peaking in the 70s.

Friday morning, there will be a thick marine layer, as well. There could be some areas of drizzle into the early morning hours. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side. Breezy conditions will return along the southwestern Santa Barbara County coast during the afternoon.

The trough responsible for the cooling trend the past few days will continue approaching the area from the west. This could lead to breezy conditions in some spots during the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday.

The trough should move through Monday with a gradual warmup in store for the first part of next week.

