A May Gray Thursday…

We’re finally getting a break from the wind in most areas Thursday afternoon. However, those gusty conditions have been replaced with our typical May Gray pattern for this time of year.

Clouds and pockets of low fog will linger through Thursday evening. As onshore flow continues, temperatures will trend cooler Friday in the mid 60s near the coasts to 70s further inland.

On Saturday, a trough will move to the north and east. Light offshore winds will develop. Hopefully, this will help squash the marine layer a tad, and we’ll see some sunshine in most areas by the afternoon.

Starting on the Sunday, we’ll see a warming trend as high pressure builds. Temperatures will continue to go up, and some inland areas could see highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s by Wednesday. Coastal areas may be cooler as the marine layer struggles to burn off.