Another round of gusty winds possible…

Get ready for another round of gusty winds Monday evening along the South Coast.

There is a high wind warning in effect until 3:00 AM Tuesday for the Santa Ynez Mountains western range and Santa Barbara County southwestern coast. Winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65. There is also a wind advisory in place for the Santa Barbara County southeastern coast and Santa Ynez Mountains eastern range with 20 to 30 mph winds possible and gusts to 45 mph.

Temperatures will trend slightly cooler on Tuesday as a weak upper level low passes through.

Wednesday, temperatures will again climb by 4-7 degrees as high pressure builds in.

There will be an onshore push Thursday into Friday with temperatures trending cooler and areas of low clouds and patchy fog, especially during the morning hours both days.