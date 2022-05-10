Gusty winds through Wednesday…

Temperatures are trending cooler today in the low to mid 60s along with periods of gusty winds!

The windy weather will continue through the evening and over the next couple days. There is a wind advisory in place until 8 PM this evening for the Santa Barbara County Central Coast beaches and Santa Barbara County inland Central Coast. Northwest winds will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

A trough and associated area of low pressure will move through the region during the day on Wednesday. This will kick up additional winds. Temperatures will be a tad warmer in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Thursday, high pressure will build into the region. As a result, temperatures will continue to climb into the low to mid 70s.