Breezy conditions to return this weekend…

Temperatures Thursday afternoon are trending cooler near the coasts and slightly warmer inland! Most areas will top off in the mid 60s to low 70s.

While winds have been fairly light today, they could ramp up later this evening - and especially Friday afternoon. A trough will pass to the north on Friday, and we’ll see gusty winds as a result. Winds will most-likely approach advisory criteria. We'll let you know if there are any updates from the National Weather Service.

Temperatures on Saturday will be near to above average in the low to mid 70s near the coasts, and in the low 80s inland.

An area of low pressure will approach the region from the north later this weekend. Temperatures will be a tad cooler for Sunday and the start of next week. We’ll see periods of gusty winds, as well.