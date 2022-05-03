Pleasant weather conditions will continue…

The cloudy weather we experienced over portions of the area this morning has finally cleared out! Temperatures will warm into the low 70s this afternoon near the coasts, and upper 70s to low 80s inland.

We should see a gradual warming trend over the next couple days. There could be some patchy fog and low clouds during the morning hours, but that should dissipate. Temperatures in most areas will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A ridge of high pressure will continue building on Thursday, but it should start to flatten out by Friday. Temperatures will be mild near the coasts and warmer inland. Sundowner winds may return to the western Santa Ynez Mountains by Thursday evening.

On Saturday, a trough will start to approach the Great Basin from the west. This will gradually lead to slightly cooler temperatures over the weekend and for the start of next week. But overall the weather in most areas will be pleasant! Make sure to get out there and enjoy it.