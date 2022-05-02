Warming up this week…

You can expect pleasant weather conditions in most areas over the next few days.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s near the coast, and in the 70s to low 80s inland.

An upper level trough moving through the Pacific Northwest may help fuel some gusty winds across the southwestern Santa Barbara County coast and the western Santa Ynez Mountains through late evening. There is a wind advisory in effect from 4 PM until midnight in these areas. Winds could gust up to 50 mph.

High pressure will build this week and temperatures should warm to above average by Wednesday. The warmest valleys on Wednesday and Thursday should reach the mid 80s to low 90s.

This weekend will be a tad cooler as a trough moves into the Great Basin.