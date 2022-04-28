Gusty winds possible this evening

Weather this weekend is looking picture perfect!

Temperatures Thursday afternoon will peak in the upper 60s to low 70s along the Central Coast and South Coast. We’ll also see some gusty winds develop as a trough moves into the Great Basin.

There is a wind advisory in place for the Santa Ynez Mountains western range and Santa Barbara County southwestern coast until 3 AM Friday. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph could gust up to 55 mph. Winds will be strongest through and below passes and canyons.

There’s also a high wind warning in effect for the Santa Ynez Mountains eastern range until 9 AM Friday. North winds will be sustained at 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

High pressure will build in Friday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s Saturday with light winds. We’ll see a return to onshore flow for the first part of next week.