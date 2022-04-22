Temperatures will warm this weekend

After a cool Friday morning with lingering showers, gusty winds will ramp up and continue through Saturday and Sunday.

There is a wind advisory in place for the Santa Barbara County southeastern coast, Santa Ynez Mountains eastern range and Santa Barbara county interior mountains from 8 PM Friday until 9 AM Saturday. North winds will be sustained at 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

There’s also a high surf advisory in place for most coastal areas. Choppy seas and dangerous rip currents are possible through Saturday evening.

High pressure will build over the next couple days. Along with the winds, temperatures will go up, too. By Monday some inland areas could be in the upper 80s and even low 90s.