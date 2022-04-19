Showers return later this week

Sunny skies and pleasant weather conditions will continue throughout much of the region Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front is dissipating as it approaches the area from the west. As a result, we’ll see some gusty winds this afternoon in Ventura County. A wind advisory is in place until 8:00 pm for the beaches and inland coast. Gusts could reach 40 mph.

A more substantial storm system will be moving in the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday and Thursday. This will give most areas a good chance of showers. A few locations along the Central Coast could see up to a quarter inch of rain while areas along the South Coast could seen up to a tenth of an inch.

Following the passage of the front on Thursday, we’ll see a gradual warming trend. High pressure will build and temperatures will go up into the low to mid 80s by early next week.