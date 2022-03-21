Temperatures warming up!

Temperatures will be quite toasty over the next few days. We could even see a few recording-breaking highs in some areas!

Tuesday and Wednesday high pressure will build and temperatures in many areas will top off in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots could even reach into the low 90s. There will be pockets of northeasterly and easterly winds as offshore flow returns.

There is a wind advisory in effect for the Ventura County Coast until 2 PM Tuesday. Northeast winds will be sustained at 15 to 25 mph, with occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

The ridge of high pressure will begin breaking down Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as well. During the morning hours on both days, we could see patchy fog.

There will be an upper low off the Central Coast that will cool those temperatures a tad more for the weekend!