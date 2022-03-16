Gusty winds returning Wednesday night

Mild temperatures and periods of gusty winds will be the norm throughout the next few days!

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s along the Central Coast. It could be even warmer in the inland valleys and near the Santa Barbara South Coast.

There is a wind advisory in effect for the mountain and coastal areas of Santa Barbara County until 4 AM Thursday. Winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph this evening, with isolated gusts to 60 mph in the hills above Montecito.

We’ll see a fast-moving trough approach the area Thursday evening. Winds will weaken slightly and a small ridge will set up on Friday with a mostly offshore flow.

A more significant system will approach the area on Saturday. There will be cooler temperatures and even a chance of rain later in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the mid 60s throughout the day.

We’ll see a warming trend on Sunday that will continue into next week.