Cooler temperatures returning

Outside of some gusty winds from time to time, you can look forward to pleasant weather conditions over the next few days!

We’ll have a trough approaching from the west on Wednesday. Winds will eventually switch around to the northwest, with breezy conditions developing in areas. Temperatures will top off in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday, we’ll see slightly cooler conditions as the system deepens, brushes our area and moves off to the east. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 60s for highs. We can’t rule out some patchy fog along the coast!

Winds will turn northeasterly on Friday, and temperatures should rebound into the low to mid 70s with clear skies.

We could see a slight cool down for Sunday as a shallow area of low pressure skirts to our north. Temperatures will warm Monday into the mid to upper 70s across the region.