Rain returning on Thursday

You’ll want to have that umbrella handy the next few days over most of the forecast area!

Onshore flow will return as a trough moves in starting on Thursday. This will lead to overcast skies and temperatures trending cooler in the upper 50s to mid 60s for highs.

Rain will begin late Thursday afternoon, as well. By the time this system moves out of the area, most places should receive between 0.25-0.75 inches of rain.

There’s also a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Thursday - Sunday for the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains. When all is said and done, a few spots may see 10 inches of snow!

Another area of low pressure will move in with scattered showers Saturday, but Sunday will be dryer. Temperatures will warm up for the first part of next week.