Breezy and warmer weather

Pleasant weather conditions will continue throughout the area over the next few days! Temperatures will be warmer through Friday, topping off in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Along with the above average temperatures, we will see gusty winds develop late in the day on Thursday and last through Friday. There is a wind advisory in place for all of Ventura County from 7:00 PM Thursday through 4:00 PM Friday. Winds could gust between 40 - 50 mph, especially in those higher elevations.

There will be an area of low pressure near Southern California Saturday, and we could definitely see cloudier weather through the day. Temperatures will fall slightly into the upper 60s for highs.

There are no major rain chances on the horizon for the next couple weeks. Make sure to keep checking our forecasts. We’ll let you know if anything changes!