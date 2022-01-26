Gusty winds will return

Pleasant weather conditions will persist throughout the next few days. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday and Friday.

A wind advisory will go into effect at 7 PM Thursday evening for Ventura County. This will last until 4 PM on Friday. Northeast winds will be strongest in the higher elevations of the county.

The high surf advisory in place for parts of the Central Coast will be allowed to expire at 8 PM PT Wednesday. If you are out and about near the ocean, there could still be strong rip currents.

Clouds will return early Saturday morning as a cutoff low slowly approaches the area, but we'll see dry conditions throughout the weekend and into early next week.