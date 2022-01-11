High surf and warmer temperatures

Warmer temperatures in the low 70s will continue throughout Tuesday afternoon and during the day on Wednesday! We may even approach the low 80s in portions of Ventura County.

Along with the moderate temperatures, winds will kick up in some areas. There is a wind advisory in place until 2 PM PST Wednesday for the Ventura County mountains. Winds could gust near 40 to 50 mph. Make sure to keep both hands on the steering wheel if you’ll be traveling in those higher elevations.

There is also a high surf advisory in place in for west-facing beaches through Wednesday. In San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, there will be large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet with dangerous rip currents. There could also be large waves of 6 to 9 feet off the Ventura County coast.

Overall, temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday, before an area of low pressure wobbles near the area bringing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures through the rest of the week.